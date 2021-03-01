Teams from Edgewood, Lion Bowl lead way at York-Adams USBC Senior Open at South Hanover

BARRY SPARKS

The Edgewood No. 1 team of Rich Sanders, Rich Hagee, Bruce McComas and Gary Nodine captured the handicap team title at the York-Adams United States Bowling Congress Senior Open Championship at South Hanover Lanes.

The foursome tallied 2,783 pins.

Lion Bowl took top honors in the scratch team division. Dave Zelger, Ken Kyle, Brian Overmiller and Randy Stambaugh totaled 2,488 pins.

The Gettysburg duo of Hagee and Sanders teamed to win handicap doubles with 1,454 pins, while York's Kevin Sollenberger and Billy Heltzel Jr. set the pace in scratch doubles with a score of 1,355.

In Class A (ages 68-plus) singles competition, McComas finished first in the handicap division, while Don Saun of Dover won the scratch division.

In Class B (ages 62-67), Hagee captured the handicap division and David Schweitzer of Enola set the pace in the scratch division.

In Class C (ages 55-61), Guy Johnson of Hampstead, Maryland, earned both handicap and scratch titles.

In Class D (ages 50-54), Johnny Poole of Hanover topped the handicap field, while Chuck Crone of Manchester finished first in the scratch competition.

McComas captured the handicap division in the Class A (age 68-plus) six-game all-events competition. Sanders won the scratch division. He also took the handicap and scratch honors in the nine-game all-events class.

Hagee topped bowlers in Class B (ages 62-67) in the handicap division for six-game all-events, while Jerry Weaver of York paced the scratch competition. Hagee also earned the handicap division title in the nine-game all-events. Schweitzer won the scratch competition.

Johnson garnered top honors in the handicap and scratch divisions in the Class C (ages 55-61) six-game all-events competition. Bob Hollingshead of Dover won the nine-game all-events handicap competition, while John Vananzo of Whitehall, Maryland, took the scratch division.

Alan Kuykendall of Biglerville paced the handicap division in the Class D (ages 50-54) six-game all-events class. Sollenberger topped the scratch division. In the nine-game all-events competition, Crone won the handicap and scratch divisions.

For complete results, visit www.yausbc.com.

