U.S. Olympic Team wrestling trials will not be held at the Bryce Jordan Center in 2021

PARTH UPADHYAYA

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

The 2020 U.S. Olympic Team wrestling trials will no longer be held at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center, USA Wrestling, Penn State Athletics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Monday morning.

The trials were originally scheduled to take place on April 4-5, 2020 at the Bryce Jordan Center, but they were rescheduled to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the decision to relocate this year's trials has been made "due to a variety of factors, including current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and the desire to provide the ability to accommodate all of the participants, staff and fans," according to a release.

" USA Wrestling is currently in negotiations to secure a new location for the competition, targeting the early April 2021 time frame," the statement said. " USA Wrestling expects that it will be able to finalize this arrangement in the near future."

Along with the announcement of the relocation of this year's trials, USA Wrestling, Penn State Athletics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee also announced that Penn State and the Bryce Jordan Center will host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team wrestling trials.

The decision to relocate this year's event will not impact the competitions that serve as qualifiers for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team wrestling trials, "as set in the approved USA Wrestling Athlete Selection Procedures for the 2020 Olympic Games in men's freestyle, women's freestyle and Greco-Roman."

Original ticket purchasers of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team wrestling trials at the Bryce Jordan Center will have their orders refunded.