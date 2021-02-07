Gettysburg bowlers shine in York-Adams USBC Women's Championship

BARRY SPARKS

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Gettysburg bowlers captured two of the top prizes at the 77th York-Adams United States Bowling Congress Women's Championship held at Rockwell Lanes in Gettysburg.

Dianne Sanders of Gettysburg tallied 1,415 pins to earn the handicap all-events title. Shawnette Fleet of Owings Mill, Maryland, and Lynn Wilt of Gettysburg finished second and third, respectively. Julie Miller of Gettysburg posted a 754 score to take the scratch doubles category. Fleet placed second and Sara Worley of New Oxford garnered third.

Fleet teamed with Lynette Janey of Owings Mill to take top honors in handicap doubles with 1,380 pins. Gettysburg's Patricia Stultz and Tacey Powell placed second, while fellow G-burgers Joyce Negley and Wilt took third.

In scratch doubles, York's Brooke Bowers partnered with Jara Meszanos of Freeland, Maryland, to capture first place with a score of 1,189. The Hanover duo Kristen Gessner and Melissa Pickett came in second and Etters' Dee Reindollar and Brianna Powley captured third.

In the tourney's closest competition, Red Lion's Brandy Waltersdorff edged Red Lion's Khrystyna Liske, 633-632, to earn first place in scratch singles. Gessner grabbed third place.

Bowers paced the scratch all-events competition with 1,197 pins. Stephanie Whipple Miller of York took second and Julie Miller of Gettysburg earned third.

For complete results, visit www.yausbc.com.

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com.