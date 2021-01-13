Olympic gold-medal swimmer reportedly among mob that stormed nation's Capitol

CLIFF PINCKARD

Cleveland.com (TNS)

A former U.S. swimmer who won gold medals at the Olympics while swimming on relay teams with Michael Phelps was among the mob that stormed the nation’s Capitol last week, according to multiple reports.

Video footage posted online appears to show Klete Keller inside the Capitol after supporters of President Trump overwhelmed police and forced their way inside the building, the Washington Post reports. Former teammates and coaches identified Keller in the video, according to the New York Times.

The Times reports Keller was wearing a U.S. Olympics team jacket, a major tipoff to his identity. He was not wearing a mask, and he stood out amongst the crowd because he is 6-foot-6, according to reports.

The Times reports the videos do not show Keller displaying violent activity. However, being inside the Capitol could have legal ramifications. Five people died during the raid on the Capitol.

Keller showed his support for Trump on his social media sites, which have now been deleted, the Times reports. According to the Post, Keller had been working for a real estate firm in Colorado Springs, Colo., but he has resigned and his bio has since been removed from the firm’s website.

The company released a statement saying that it supports free speech, but cannot tolerate actions that “violate the rule of law,” the Post reports.

A spokesperson for USA Swimming tells ESPN that the organization could neither confirm nor deny that it was Keller in the video.

“[W]e respect private individuals’ and groups’ rights to peacefully protest but in no way condone the actions taken by those at the Capitol last week,” the spokesperson tells ESPN.