Glen Rock's Summer Britcher finishes 10th in women's World Cup luge contest

Glen Rock’s Summer Britcher finished 10th on Sunday in a women’s World Cup luge race in Sigulda, Latvia.

It was Britcher’s second World Cup race of the season. Her 10th-place finish was the best performance by a female U.S. luger. The two-time Olympian finished 15th in her season opener in Germany.

Britcher, and the entire American luge team, missed the first half of the World Cup season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Russia’s Tatyana Ivanova rallied to defeat series points leader Natalie Geisenberger of Germany in Sunday’s event. Ivanova finished two runs in 1 minute, 23.594 seconds. Geisenberger, who led after the first run, finished in 1:23.646. Russia’s Viktoriia Demchenko was third in 1:23.755.

American Brittney Arndt was 12th, while her teammate Ashley Farquharson was 14th.

Later, in the team relay, Britcher teamed with Tucker West and the doubles team of Chris Mazdzer Jayson Terdiman. Britcher raced the lead leg for the Americans. After the final curve, her sled went off line, causing her to miss the touch pad, leading to a disqualification.

Russia, Latvia and Germany took the relay medals, in that order.