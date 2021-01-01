Glen Rock's Summer Britcher enthused about return to international luge action

STEVE HEISER

Summer Britcher is back doing what she loves to do, and she couldn’t be more excited.

The American luge standout from Glen Rock is competing in World Cup action this weekend in Germany.

“I am so happy to be back in the World Cup,” said Britcher, who is a two-time Olympian with five World Cup victories in her career. She was the top-ranked American in the final 2020 World Cup standings at fifth and heads the 2021 U.S. women’s luge lineup.

The U.S. lugers have rejoined the international World Cup sliding circuit after they all stayed home for the first half of the season because of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday marked the first day of actual international competition for American sliders, with USA Luge taking part in a Nation’s Cup race in Königssee, Germany. Britcher was third in that women’s race. That was a precursor to this weekend’s World Cup races there, and seven of the eight U.S. sleds that competed qualified for races Saturday and Sunday.

USA Luge athletes and coaches all had to get three negative COVID-19 tests in a three-day span before rejoining the circuit, and the International Luge Federation has been able to pull off four race weekends already this season without any major virus issues.

USA Luge could compete in six events over the next six weekends, including the world championships in Königssee at the end of January. In last year’s world championship, Britcher was part of the U.S. relay team that won a bronze medal.

