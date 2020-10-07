Broadcaster Vince Bagli, 'Dean of Baltimore sports,' dies at age 93

THE BALTIMORE SUN (TNS)

Former WBAL-TV sportscaster Vince Bagli, who became known as the “Dean of Baltimore sports” in nearly five decades on air, died Tuesday evening at age 93, the station reported.

The station did not report the cause of his death, and Bagli’s widow could not immediately be reached Wednesday morning.

Bagli spent 31 of his 46 years on air at WBAL-TV, Channel 11, before retiring in 1995, the station said.

He was a Baltimore guy through and through. He was inducted into the Loyola Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003. He graduated from Loyola College in 1949. After graduating from Baltimore's Loyola High School in 1943, and before entering Loyola College, he was a pharmacist's mate in the U.S. Navy from 1943-46.

Bagli was well known in York County. WBAL has been a fixture on York County televisions for decades.

As reports of Bagli's death circulated, tributes started pouring from all corners of the sports world. Here are what some well-known sports figures had to say about Bagli:

►Cal Ripken Jr., Orioles Hall of Fame infielder: “Vince Bagli was a fixture in Baltimore for decades, a gentleman and such a wonderful guy. He will be missed.”

►Keith Mills, retired Baltimore sportscaster: “There is not enough time in the day or words in the dictionary to aptly describe what Vince Bagli meant to Balt. & the gentleman he was. He was, is and will always be The Dean of Balt. sports. So kind, so classy and the inspiration to all of us who followed him.”

►Jim Palmer, Orioles Hall of Fame pitcher and MASN broadcaster: “Baltimore loses one of their legendary sports fixtures, Vince Bagli at 93. What a gentleman! So lucky to have known him since I broke in at 19. Lit up the press room like the Sun!”

►Ken Rosenthal, MLB on Fox reporter and senior writer, The Athletic: “RIP Vince. One of my all-time favorite people. Just a kind man.”

►Mark Viviano, WJZ sports director: “Vince Bagli: heart of gold, love for all & passion for sports. Any & all of us who have worked in broadcasting in Baltimore can thank Vince for setting the standard. He did it with grace & kindness. Rest In God’s Peace, my friend. You were a friend to all.”

►Gerry Sandusky, WBAL sports director: “My wonderful friend and mentor, Vince Bagli passed away last night. He was 93. We called him the Dean. He taught so many of us what it meant to be a gentleman, to be fair, to tell stories that matter. Rest In Peace, Dean. Love you. Thank you. Miss you.”

►Brett Hollander, MASN broadcaster: "Baltimore lost a legend today... Simply put Vince Bagli was one of the kindest, nicest, and genuine people I’ve ever met. It was a thrill just to talk with him. And whether you listened to Colts games or watched WBAL-TV no one delivered it with more enthusiasm and love of job.