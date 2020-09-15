Eastern York grad Danyelle Wolf secures UFC contract after first MMA win on ESPN

ROB ROSE

Danyelle Wolf can add another line to her list of athletic accomplishments.

The 2002 Eastern York High graduate earned a UFC contract on Tuesday night after she won her MMA debut.

Wolf defeated Taneisha Tennent by unanimous decision during Dana White's Contender Series on ESPN+. After the event concluded, White, the president of the UFC, announced that Wolf received a contract to join the premier league in MMA.

"I'm just speechless," Wolf told ESPN after the announcement. "I'm just ready to get back to the gym and start training, (to) put it all together and put on an even better show next time."

Wolf's performance drew positive reviews from UFC Hall of Fame member and ESPN MMA analyst Michael Bisping during and after her fight.

While this is Wolf's first MMA fight, she has been training in the sport for years. Her MMA journey began after the three-time USA Boxing champion's weight class wasn't added to the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Eastern York High grad Danyelle Wolf puts MMA career on hold to chase Olympic boxing dream

Wolf trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for 10 months and then won three competitions, including the 2016 International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Championship. Next, Wolf spent four months in Thailand training in muay thai and kickboxing. Wolf then went to New Zealand to train at City Kickboxing, where current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya trained.

Wolf's first official UFC fight date will be announced at a later date.

