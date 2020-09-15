Eastern York grad Danyelle Wolf to make MMA debut Tuesday on ESPN+

ROB ROSE

The long-awaited mixed-martial-arts debut for Danyelle Wolf is here.

Wolf, a 2002 Eastern York High School graduate, will begin her MMA career on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, and compete for a UFC contract.

The fight is part of Dana White's Contender Series event and will be streamed on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. Participants in the event can earn a contract with the UFC based on their performance in the series put on by the league's president, White.

Wolf, 37, will compete in the women's featherweight division (145 pounds), which includes one of the sport's most dominant fighters in champion Amanda Nunes. Tuesday, Wolf will battle Taneisha Tennent. Since she turned pro in 2019, Tennent is 5-0.

While this is Wolf's first MMA fight, she has been training in the sport for years. Her MMA journey began after the three-time USA Boxing champion's weight class wasn't added to the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Wolf trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for 10 months and then won three competitions, including the 2016 International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Championship. Next, Wolf spent four months in Thailand training in muay thai and kickboxing. Wolf then went to New Zealand to train at City Kickboxing, where current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya trained.

After she spent years training to begin an MMA career, Wolf got the opportunity to take one last shot at her Olympic dream. Wolf qualified for Team USA Olympic trials in December, but was eliminated after a pair of victories.

