Strong back nine carries Andrew Forjan to York County Champion of Champions golf title

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Andrew Forjan fired a 3-under-par 33 on the back nine on Sunday at Honey Run Golf Club to capture the York County Amateur Golf Association Champion of Champions title.

The former York Catholic High School standout finished with a 2-under 70 final score to edge Bob Ruby by a shot. Forjan has played NCAA Division I college golf for Rider University. He was a junior for the Broncs last season.

It was Forjan's first-ever individual YCAGA championship.

Forjan birdied No. 10, No. 12 and No. 14 on the back nine Sunday and didn't make bogey. That followed a 1-over 37 on the front nine.

Steve Goodley, Bobby Stiffler and Payne Baust tied for third at even-par 72. Forjan, Ruby and Goodley each plays out of Royal Manchester Golf Links, while Stiffler plays out of Bon Air Country Club and Baust plays out of Grandview.

Regents' Glen Country Club's Don Dimoff was sixth at 73. Briarwood East's Shane Henry and Greystone's Ray Sheedy tied for seventh at 74. There was a four-way tie for ninth at 76 including Cool Creek's Jay Kostenbauder, Out Door Country Club's Nick Geiman, Regents' Glen's Scott Dobak and Regents' Glen's Steve Gekas.

Ruby took the senior gross crown, beating Dimoff by two shots.

Country Club of York's Amy Kennedy won the women's division with a 76. It was the first time the YCAGA offered a women's division for the Champion of Champions.

It was Kennedy's third YCAGA crown this summer. She previously took the women's title in the York County Amateur and York County Senior Amateur.

Another CCY golfer, Rebecca Ream, took second at the Champion of Champions with an 80, while Hanover Country Club's Louise Gebhart was third at 81. Another HCC player, Jocelyn Abel, was fourth at 85 and Bon Air's Kendel Abrams was fifth at 86. Kennedy also took the net title with a 75.

In the super senior gross men's division, Regents' Glen's Scott Knouse and Cool Creek's Randy Grim tied for first at 74. Briarwood's Jim Mastromatteo, Briarwood's Bill Brenner and CCY's Jeff Poet tied at 76. Grim took the super senior net division at 74.

The Champion of Champions event is reserved for current or past champions at a YCAGA individual event or for current or past champions at a YCAGA member club.

