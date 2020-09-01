York County man on target during perfect weekend of skeet shooting in New York

STAFF REPORT

York County's R. Dennis Lehman enjoyed a perfect weekend of shooting in New York.

Lehman scored a perfect 100 of 100 in three different events at the New York State Skeet Shooting Championships at the Rochester Brooks Gun Club last weekend in Rush, New York.

Friday, in the doubles competition, Lehman broke 100 of 100 targets to finish as the runner-up. Saturday, he broke 100 of 100 targets in the 12-gauge event to again take the runner-up position. Finally, to wrap up the weekend, he broke 100 of 100 targets in the 28-gauge event to take first place.

Ties were broken in a shoot-off.

The event was open to competitors from all states.