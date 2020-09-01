After marathon day of golf, inaugural War of Capitals women's match-play event ends in tie

STEVE HEISER

The first War of the Capitals ended in a deadlock.

Amateur female golfers from York County battled a team from Harrisburg on Sunday in the inaugural match-play event at Royal Manchester Golf Links in northern York County.

When the last putt was dropped after a marathon day on the course, a winner still had not been determined and the match was declared a draw at 6-6. York County will keep the cup until next year because it was the host team.

After the 6-6 tie, the event actually went to a alternate-shot playoff, with each team captain picking two players for the event. After five halved holes, darkness set in and the event was declared a draw.

The York playoff team featured team captain Amy Kennedy and assistant captain Louise Gebhart.

The tournament’s name came from the fact that Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania and York often bills itself as the nation's first capital. The event was originally set for Saturday, but was moved until Sunday because of rain.

Each match in the event featured six two-woman teams battling in two nine-hole matches — a better-ball-of-partners match and and a two-woman scramble.

Two York teams went 2-0 on the day: Kennedy/Kelly Pflaum and Gebhart/Lynn Fiery. Two other York teams went 1-1: Jocelyn Abel/Kristie Hamp and Anna Baldini/Rebecca Ream.

Kennedy had earlier said that Baldini was the brainchild behind the new tournament.

The War of the Capitals is just the latest in a series of new women's amateur golf events in York County. The women already have competed in their own divisions in the York County Amateur and the York County Senior Amateur, and they will compete for the first time in the Champion of Champions event on Sunday at Honey Run. All of those tournaments are operated by the York County Amateur Golf Association, which, before 2019, had traditionally been an organization that ran men's tournaments.

Kennedy, who is generally regarded as the dominant female player in the county, has been the driving force behind the new women's events. She is pushing to get more local females involved in competitive golf tournaments.

"My objective is for York County to increase the possibilities for women to play in competitive golf," Kennedy said before the War of the Capitals event.

