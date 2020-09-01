Pennsylvania man catches record-breaking brown trout in Lake Erie

An Erie man caught a brown trout last month in Lake Erie that set a new state record, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Monday.

The brown trout caught on Aug. 8 by Robert Ferraro, 68, was certified at 20 pounds, 9 ounces, and topped the previous record by 11 ounces, which was set by another Erie fisherman in 2000, according to a news release.

Ferraro’s fish measured 33.75 inches in length with a girth of 21.125 inches, officials said. It was caught in a Lake Erie area known as the Condos, which is located east of Walnut Creek Access Area and west of Presque Isle.

Ferraro and his three friends were looking to catch some steelhead when he hooked into the big fish around 8:30 a.m. He said it took 10 minutes to reel the fish in. The trout was about 6 or 7 years old, officials said.

“It was a huge thrill to catch such a big fish, but we didn’t know exactly what it was at first,” Ferraro said in the release. “We knew if it was a brown trout, it had a great chance to be a record.”

