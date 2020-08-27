Glen Rock wins Central League title in controversial fashion

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

MECHANICSBURG – It’s always fun to see teams celebrate series-clinching victories on the field.

Unfortunately there was none of that Thursday night in Game 4 of the best-of-five Central League final between Glen Rock and Mechanicsburg.

Leading the series 2-1, the visitors rallied from an early deficit, battled back again after the Cardinals tied it up in the third and then hung on after Mechanicsburg fought to cut into a five-run deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning.

After recording the final out of the frame, the Cards took the field expecting to play the seventh inning. A meeting between the two umpires initially expanded to include both team’s managers as well as CL vice president Judy Cutright to discuss if it was too dark to continue play.

Confusion ensued as Mechanicsburg believed that the game would be resumed in the seventh inning Saturday, but since the game was “official” as at least five innings were completed, Glen Rock was ruled the winner by an 8-6 margin.

The victory clinched the playoff title for “The Rock” after it won Games 2, 3 and 4 to take the series 3-1.

The only thing missing was a proper celebration as the Glen Rock players were still unsure if they indeed won the game. It was only after manager Mike Knott informed his club of the ruling that realization sunk in.

“It was a really good series,” Knott said. “For both sides. They are a really talented team.”

Knott credited starter Steve Cooke for putting the team in position to clinch the series before a do-or-die Game 5, which would have been played Saturday at Glen Rock.

Cooke, who earned the victory Sunday in Game 2, kept the Cardinals' bats in check throughout the night until running into trouble in the sixth. Pitching on just three days rest, the right-hander struck out six while scattering 10 hits, most of which came in a three-run seventh by Mechanicsburg.

“They’re a good hitting team,” Cooke said. “They started putting the bat on the ball there (in the sixth). I just pitched against them a few days ago and I think they adjusted and were finally starting to sit on some of my pitches.”

Cooke was forced to throw on short rest as teammate James Wiercinski was unavailable due to an ankle injury suffered in Game 1. Wiercinski was slated to pitch Game 3, which was handed off to Game 1 starter Connor Miller on just two days rest.

Fortunately for Cooke and Miller, a pivotal Game 5 wasn’t necessary, thanks in part to a prolific offense.

“We’ve been hitting the ball all season,” Cooke said of his lineup, which pounded out nine hits. “The offense has really led us to the championship this year.”

The triumph earned Glen Rock a berth into the prestigious Tom Kerrigan Memorial Colonial Tournament next weekend. They will be joined by regular season CL and defending Colonial champ Jefferson for the Labor Day draw.

Notes: Dan Rhodes, Brendan Martin and Kevin Kopas each collected two hits for Glen Rock. Rhodes also drew a pair of walks while driving in two runs.

Ryan Wentzel drove in three runs for Mechanicsburg, including a two-run single in the sixth inning that brought the tying runs up to the plate for the Cardinals.

Jefferson and Glen Rock will alternate pickups for the Colonial rosters Saturday. Jefferson, as the regular season champ, will pick first among the players on the other six Central League teams that made themselves available to draft.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.