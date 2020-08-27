Brittain throws gem to help Stewartstown even series

Staff Report

@ydsports

At Stewartstown, Cody Brittain pitched a complete game as the Vets tied up the best-of-five Susquehanna League series with a 2-1 victory over East Prospect.

Brittain stuck out 12 batters, walked three and allowed just four singles. Teammates Jesse Brittain went 2-3 with one run scored, Justin Sommer went 1-2 with one run scored, while Matt Buckery went 1-3 with one RBI.

East Prospect pitcher Tyler Butcher also threw a complete game. Butcher struck out seven, walked two and allowed just one earned run.

For the Pistons, Jordan Higgins went 2-3, Dylan Stoops went 1-3 with one run scored, while Austin Denlinger went 1-3 with one RBI.

The series will continue on Saturday at East Prospect with game three at 1:30 p.m. and game four starting at 4 p.m.