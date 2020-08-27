SUBSCRIBE NOW
SPORTS

Brittain throws gem to help Stewartstown even series

Staff Report
@ydsports
Stewartstown starter Cody Brittain delivers to a Hallam batter during Game 3 of the best-of-3 Susquehanna League semifinal playoff series at Hallam Tuesday, August, 18, 2020. Bill Kalina photo

At Stewartstown, Cody Brittain pitched a complete game as the Vets tied up the best-of-five Susquehanna League series with a 2-1 victory over East Prospect.

Brittain stuck out 12 batters, walked three and allowed just four singles. Teammates Jesse Brittain went 2-3 with one run scored, Justin Sommer went 1-2 with one run scored, while Matt Buckery went 1-3 with one RBI.

East Prospect pitcher Tyler Butcher also threw a complete game. Butcher struck out seven, walked two and allowed just one earned run.

For the Pistons, Jordan Higgins went 2-3, Dylan Stoops went 1-3 with one run scored, while Austin Denlinger went 1-3 with one RBI.

East Prospect's Austin Denlinger forces Jacobus runner Kyle Saxman and completes the double play during Susquehanna League play at East Prospect Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Bill Kalina photo

The series will continue on Saturday at East Prospect with game three at 1:30 p.m. and game four starting at 4 p.m.