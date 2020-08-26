York County to battle Harrisburg in new women's match-play golf event

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

There's another new women's golf tournament in York County.

The Women’s War of the Capitals is set for Saturday at Royal Manchester Golf Links.

The match-play event will pit female golfers from York County against female players from the Harrisburg region. Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania and York often bills itself as the nation's first capital.

In the last couple of years, the York County Amateur Golf Association has started offering women's divisions in some of its tournaments. The York County Amateur and the York County Senior Amateur have already featured women's divisions and the Champion of Champions event is scheduled to have a women's division for the first time on Sept. 6.

According to York County captain Amy Kennedy, the new match-play event was the brainchild of Anna Baldini of Royal Manchester. Kennedy, who has been the dominant female player in the county in recent years, will serve as the York County captain. Louise Gebhart will be Kennedy's assistant.

"My objective is for York County to increase the possibilities for women to play in competitive golf," Kennedy said. " We now have four new events for women in York County. This is just the next step. We're hoping that it is the first of many years to come for the event."

Each team in the new event will feature 14 players covering seven matches. Two women will partner over 18 holes in two nine-hole matches — a better ball of partners and and a two-woman scramble.

"This is a very serious thing," Kennedy said. "We've had practice rounds and we put a whole lot of thought into the pairings. We're going to have an announcer announce each of the pairings on the first hole. We're trying to make it a very special, really cool thing. We're hoping this will incentivize women to play in York County golf events."

The rain date for the event is Sunday.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.