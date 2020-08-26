Royal Manchester's Bob Ruby captures his fourth consecutive York Senior Open

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The York Senior Open is rapidly becoming the Bob Ruby Open.

The Royal Manchester Golf Links player won his fourth consecutive York Senior Open on Sunday at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township.

Ruby won the York County Amateur Golf Association event in a one-hole playoff over Country Club of York's Denny Lankford. The playoff matched two longtime YCAGA standouts. Ruby won $500.

Both Ruby and Lankford fired 5-under-par 67s in regulation in the event for players 50 years old and over. They finished one shot clear of Drew Forrester.

Rob Shuey and George Franke tied for fourth at 69.

Sunday's playoff win likely helped erase the sting of a recent playoff loss for Ruby.

Ruby lost a playoff a couple of weeks earlier at the York/Lancaster/Harrisburg/Berks Mid-Amateur, a central Pennsylvania event for players age 25 and over. That tournament was held at the Highlands of Donegal in Mount Joy, Lancaster County. That course was formerly known as Groff's Farm.

In the York Senior Open, there was a four-way tie for sixth at 70, including three players from Regents' Glen: Steve Gekas, Matthew Smith and Chris Mescan. Michael Myirski also shot 70.

Another Regents' Glen player, Scott Knouse, was alone in 10th at 71.

The overall York Open was held Saturday at Regents' Glen. Ledgerock Golf Club's Alex Blickle won that event with a 65 and took home the top prize of $1,500. Ledgerock is located in Mohnton, Berks County.

Hershey Country Club's David Hilgers was second at 68.

There was a four-way tie for third at 69 among Jordan Eck, Nicholas Fioravante, Ross Pilliod and Brian Bergstol.

The top local players in the York Open field were Regents' Glen's Alex Gekas and York's Dustin Wallis, who each shot 70. They finished in a three-way tie for seventh with Jason Przystup.

The group tied for 10th at 71 included Regents' Glen's Steve Gekas, former York County Amateur champion Ray Sheedy and Royal Manchester's Andrew Forjan.

Both events were open tournaments, meaning both amateurs and professionals could enter. There were also no geographical restrictions for the competing players.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.