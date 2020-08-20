York County golfer falls in playoff in central Pennsylvania mid-amateur tournament

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A York County golfer came up just short of a title recently when competing against some of the top amateur players in central Pennsylvania.

Bob Ruby, playing out of Royal Manchester Golf Links, lost in a playoff on Saturday at the York/Lancaster/Harrisburg/Berks Mid-Amateur. The event, for players age 25 and over, was held at the Highlands of Donegal in Mount Joy, Lancaster County. The course was formerly known as Groff’s Farm.

Ruby and Corey Wenger each finished regulation at 3-under-par 68, before Wenger took the title in the playoff.

Chris Fieger finished alone in third at 69, followed by another York County player, T.J. Ostrom, in fourth at 70.

John Lowder of Cool Creek Golf Club finished at 73.

To be eligible for the tournament, players had to have a valid United States Golf Association handicap and be a member of the York, Lancaster, Harrisburg or Berks amateur golf organizations.

Regents' Glen plays host to top junior players: Some of the top junior golfers in the nation descended on Regents’ Glen Country Club this week for an American Junior Golf Association event.

The Junior Golf Hub Junior All-Star Tournament, presented by Explore York, featured players 12-15 years of age.

The boys’ division was won by Nicholas Gross of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, with a three-round total of 16-under-par 200. He had rounds of 67, 65 and 68. Chance Rinkol of Leawood, Kansas was second, five shots behind.

There were three York boys in the 54-player field: Mason Tucker at 232, Reed Krosse at 237 and Lane Krosse at 243.

The girls’ division was won by Angelina Tolentino of Mount Laurel, New Jersey at 8-under-par 208 on rounds of 71, 70 and 67. Maye Huang of Katy Texas finished one shot back. There were no York County players in the girls’ field.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.