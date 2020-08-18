Three PSU football players face charges after marijuana, LSD found in apartment

BRETT PALLOTTO

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Three Penn State football players were charged Monday after university police officers said they found marijuana and LSD in the trio’s on-campus apartment.

Officers responded about 3:40 p.m. Aug. 2 to sophomore running back Devyn Ford and redshirt freshman offensive linemen Sal Wormley and Caedan Wallace’s apartment for a fire alarm, Penn State police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed Monday.

Police found marijuana “all over the floor” and detected a “very potent” smell of burned weed coming from the apartment, an officer wrote.

Marijuana, a grinder and two tabs of LSD were found in Ford’s room; weed was found in Wormley’s room; and a glass pipe with marijuana residue was found in Wallace’s room, police wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed for either Ford, Wormley or Wallace.

The university’s athletics department is aware of the charges, a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

“These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed,” the athletics department said. “We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter.”

Ford, 19, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Wormley, 19, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Wallace, 20, was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 30.