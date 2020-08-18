Susquehanna Township suspends football for one week over COVID-19 concerns

Staff Report

The Susquehanna Township School District said Monday it has suspended all football-related activities until Aug. 24 after players were exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, PennLive.com reported.

The Dauphin County district said it had not received reports of any other students experiencing illness or symptoms related to COVID-19.

