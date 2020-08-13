Phil Myers wraps up 100th York City-County event with his fifth men's singles tennis title

DICK VanO'LINDA

Phil Myers and Dave Musser delivered a hard-fought finish to the centennial edition of the York City-County Tennis Tournament on Wednesday evening at the Wisehaven Tennis Center.

The two traded shots for more than two hours before Myers emerged victorious, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, in the men's open singles championship match at the Wisehaven Tennis Center.

The match closed the week-long tournament, which celebrated its 100th edition this year.

Myers, a former York High and York College standout, earned his fourth straight title and fifth overall men's singles crown by sweeping the last four games of the third set to wipe out a 3-2 deficit.

"Phil played a good service game, and I hit three doubles (double faults) and that was it," Musser said. "Phil's a fun player to play with, and I had fun playing in the 100th anniversary of the tournament."

Myers said that Musser, who is from Philadelphia, brought out the best in him.

"From the beginning of the second set to halfway through the third set, he didn't miss," said Myers, who is the teaching professional at Wisehaven. "When it was 2-3 in the third set, I played every single point to win. I wasn't going to stand back and wait for him to make a mistake."

Myers, from York Township, did not double fault once in the entire match.

"It's always nice when you can depend on your second serve," he said.

Myers and Musser each went through four shirts while competing inside the steamy Wisehaven bubble.

"It was definitely a little humid in here," Myers said. "Nothing prepares you for this."

Wednesday's match marked the fourth time in his five championship victories that Myers was pushed to three sets.

"Every single one (title) means a lot to me," Myers said. "They (the title matches) were all against a different player, and every one but one went three sets."

