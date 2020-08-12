Teen from Romania rolls to women's singles title at York City-County Tennis Tournament

DICK VanO'LINDA

Aida Mitrache won the York City-County Tennis Tournament women's singles title.

Mitrache, 15, beat Taylor Capoferri in the championship match, 6-1, 6-0.

Mitrache was born in Romania before moving to the United States 3 1/2 years ago.

For Aida Mitrache, her success in the York City-County Tennis Tournament women's singles championship match could be summed up simply.

"Everything pretty much worked," she said.

The 15-year-old Mitrache defeated Taylor Capoferri, 6-1, 6-0, to become one of the youngest — if not the youngest — player, to win the women's singles crown in the 100-year history of the tournament.

Mitrache, who will be a sophomore in the fall at 21st Century Cyber Charter School, lost just four games in her three tournament matches.

In the title match, she crushed groundstrokes from both the forehand and backhand side, and after having her serve broken in the second game of the match, held serve five straight times.

Mitrache may be young, but she's a veteran on the court.

She began playing tennis in her native Romania at the age of 6.

"My dad played tennis and he wanted someone to play tennis with," Mitrache said.

When she moved to the United States 3 1/2 years ago, Mitrache brought her devotion to tennis with her.

"I play every day," said Mitrache, who competes in United States Tennis Association tournaments and lives in York County. "I've improved a lot on my footwork, and I'm better on my groundstrokes."

Mitrache and Capoferri treated the spectators at Wisehaven Tennis Center to some long, intense groundstroke rallies during the match.

Capoferri saved three match points before Mitrache closed out the match.

When the match ended, the two, instead of shaking hands, touched rackets as an act of precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My dad saw this tournament on Google and said, 'why not try it?''" Mitrache said.

Mitrache is glad she acted on her father's suggestion.

"I thought I played pretty good and that will give me confidence going into future matches," she said.

