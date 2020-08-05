Report: PSU's Parsons will opt out of 2020 season, declare for NFL draft

STAFF REPORT

Penn State All-America linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to opt out of his junior season this year and declare for the 2021 NFL draft, according to a published report.

Barring a last-minute change of heart, the junior from Harrisburg is expected to make the announcement Wednesday, according to Yahoo Sports.

Parsons, at 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds, could be the top defensive player taken in the NFL draft and a top-10 overall pick.

He led the team in tackles in his first two seasons at Penn State. He was Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and a consensus All-American last season with 109 tackles and five sacks.

He had 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in a Cotton Bowl win over Memphis.