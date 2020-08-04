York City-County Tennis Tournament starts its 100th edition on Wednesday at Wisehaven

DICK VanO'LINDA

717-505-5403/@ydsports

The 100th edition of the York City-County Tennis Tournament starts Wednesday.

Phil Myers is the defending men's singles champion and the tournament director.

The event will be held at the Wisehaven Tennis Club and is set to run through Aug. 12.

The York City-County Tennis Tournament debuted in 1921 on the courts at the Linden Avenue Tennis Club in the city's northwest end.

Forty men and eight women competed in the first event.

The Linden Avenue courts are no longer there, but the tournament is still very much alive, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City-County tournament, which has taken place at numerous venues over the years, will mark a milestone Wednesday when the 100th edition of the event gets started at the Wisehaven Tennis Club on East Prospect Road.

"This year is very special for our community and for me as tournament director," Phil Myers said. "We're commemorating the occasion this year by making special trophies that are unique to York County, and we're giving out embroidered towels to all of our participants instead of T-shirts."

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Myers is defending men's singles champ: Myers, who's in his eighth year as the tournament's director, is also a highly skilled player.

The York High and York College graduate has captured four City-County men's singles titles, including the last three.

At long last, York City-County event comes to close with Phil Myers winning another title

He's seeded No. 1 in this year's men's singles draw.

"Balancing roles between player and director is always tricky," Myers said. "Some years, I come out ahead of the grind, and sometimes, the grind comes out ahead of me."

Myers, though, was quick to point out that he has plenty of help in running the event.

"My wife, Heather, and good friends Kristine Criswell, Mikesh Desai, Kevin Tran and Gary Spangler have all been a great help.this year."

Despite the pandemic, Myers said "close to 100" players, spread out over 11 draws, will compete this year.

"Every draw is up from last year," Myers said. "Kevin (Tran) is single-handedly responsible for our registration numbers being so high this year."

COVID-19 protocols in place: Myers said that COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for the tournament.

"Spectators will be allowed to attend, but anyone not playing a match will be asked to wear a mask," Myers said. "Masks will also be required in the clubhouse. There will be no water coolers on site and players will be asked to bring their own water. Staff members will wipe down common areas and seating in the clubhouse will be limited."

The tournament is scheduled to run through Aug. 12.

Reach Dick VanO'Linda at sports@yorkdispatch.com.