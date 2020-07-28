Lincoln Speedway vendor tests positive for COVID-19

ROB ROSE

A Lincoln Speedway vendor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lincoln Speedway confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

The next scheduled event at the Adams County track is Wednesday night.

In a release, Lincoln said that the vendor was transported to a local hospital after he was not feeling well and was attended to by emergency medical technicians before Thursday's Gettysburg Clash World of Outlaws 410 sprint event. Lincoln officials learned Saturday that the vendor tested positive.

The track, located in Adams County just over the York County border, announced that the vendor's stand was closed for Saturday’s Lucas Oil Pro Pulling event and will remain shut down for the foreseeable future.

The speedway, in a statement, continues to encourage fans wear masks and practice social distancing while in attendance and will have plexiglass in concession stands throughout the track.

The facility's next scheduled event is the $10,000-to-win Drydene 40 410 sprint event on Wednesday night.

Lincoln isn't the only area track to deal with a positive COVID-19 test. Last month, Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County announced that a person was taken to the hospital after having issues staying warm at the track and subsequently tested positive.

Port Royal said that they were told by Pennsylvania Department of Health officials that they did not need to shut down the event and said proper protocols were taken. The track added at the time that, out of caution, it closed the concessions stands to sanitize them.

Under a state order from Gov. Tom Wolf's administration, outdoor events of more than 250 people are prohibited and masks must be worn when leaving homes.

After an initial shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic starting in mid-March, central Pennsylvania dirt tracks resumed racing in May and June, with fans in attendance.

At one point, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett threatened Lincoln with prosecution if it continued to race with fans. Sinnett later backed off that threat.

This story is expected to be updated.