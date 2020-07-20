Noah Keener fires 73 to win Boys' 15-18 Blue Division in Bob Blecher junior golf event

STEVE HEISER

Noah Keener fired a 1-over-par 73 on Monday to earn the Boys' 15-18 Blue Division title during the Bob Blecher Junior Golf Championships.

The York County Junior Golf Association event was held at Briarwood East Golf Course.

Keener's outing was fueled by a 2-under-par 35 score on the front nine. He finished two shots ahead of Evan Twyman (75), while Athen Sachar was third at 77. Patrick Doran and Zachary Wilcox each shot 78, while Trevor Snyder shot 79.

In the Boys' 15-18 White Division, Colin Vineberg paced the field with a 72, five shots clear of Ryan Thomas and Jesse Strine, who each shot 77. Joshua Behles shot 78.

Taylor Hicks took the Girls' 18 and Under Division by a match of cards over Lillian McNally. Each finished with an 83. Olivia Kury shot 90 for third place.

In the Boys' 14 and Under Division, Lawson Leeper won the title with an 85. Carter Leeper and Elliott Evans each shot 88.

In the Nine Hole Division, Ashton McMyne shot 40 to grab the crown. Joey Gratalo was second at 41 and Aaron Panizari was third at 43.

The final YCJGA event, the Mid-Summer Classic, is set for Aug. 3 at Out Door Country Club.

