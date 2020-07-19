Dallastown grad Holden Koons part of title team at Mixed Doubles Charity Classic

STEVE HEISER

The Mixed Doubles Charity Classic was held Sunday at the Country Club of York.

Holden Koons and Elizabeth Scotty teamed to win the title, splitting $5,000.

Koons is a Dallastown High School graduate who currently plays for James Madison University.

Former Dallastown High School standout Holden Koons survived some blistering heat to help his team to the Mixed Doubles Charity Classic tennis championship on Sunday.

Koons teamed with University of North Carolina player Elizabeth Scotty to win the championship match, 7-5, 6-3, over Eva Frissora and Sanam Singh.

Koons and Scotty earned $5,000 for the victory, while Frissora and Singh split $2,400 in the annual event at the Country Club of York.

Frissora was the former No. 1 player for Harvard University, while Singh is a former University of Virginia standout who won more than $100,000 as a professional on the ATP Tour. Koons currently plays NCAA Division I tennis for James Madison University in Virginia. He won four District 3 Class 3-A championships while at Dallastown.

In the title match, Frissor and Singh raced out to a 3-0 lead to take control early. Scotty and Koons, however, stormed back to take seven of the next nine games to win the first set 7-5. Scotty held serve at 3-3 in second set and then Koons and Scotty broke Frissora to take a 5-3 lead. Koons then served out the match for the win.

In the semifinals, Koons and Scotty beat Brianna Shvets and Cole Groetsch, 6-2, 6-2, while Frissora and Singh downed Clarsissa Hand and Justin Carter 6-4, 6-2.

The event raises funds for the York Opioid Collaborative. After all the receipts are counted, tournament organizer Mark Koons hopes the 2020 event will best the $64,000 contribution that was made to the collaborative in 2019. Mark Koons is the Dallastown High boys' tennis coach and Holden Koons' father.

The event was sponsored by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

