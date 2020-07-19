Caleb Bryant wins York County Amateur men's playoff; Kennedy rolls to women's crown

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

Caleb Bryan won the York County Amateur men's title on Sunday.

Bryant beat Andrew Forjan and Tim Elliott in a playoff.

Defending champion Amy Kennedy cruised to the women's championship.

Both the men's and women's events were played at Bon Air Country Club.

GLEN ROCK — After two long, hot days and 36 holes of golf, the York County Amateur men's tournament needed three more holes to finish up on Sunday.

The trio of Caleb Bryant, Andrew Forjan and Tim Elliott were tied with 4-over-par 146 totals after regulation play. That forced a playoff, in which the three golfers would play an extra three holes, with the best aggregate score taking the crown.

After Forjan missed a putt that took him out of contention on the third playoff hole (No. 9), Elliott had a short putt that would have extended the extra session.

Playing in his first York County Amateur Golf Association event, the veteran of the area’s winter golf circuit saw his chances end when his putt lipped out. Elliott’s misfortune turned out to be great news for Bryant, who claimed the title by winning the playoff by a stroke.

The event was held at Bon Air Country Club near Glen Rock and sponsored by Quality Digital Office Technology.

"This is something special,” Bryant said. “There are so many other guys that have won this York County Am and it’s just an awesome feeling to be on that list with all of them now.”

Bryant’s win was personally more gratifying since his father, Darrell, was his caddie. Bryant’s father actually finished third in the Amateur years ago, so both Bryants were all smiles after Caleb clinched the title.

“This is even more special because my dad has played in this tournament so many times and he’s been in contention,” Caleb Bryant said. “But my dad was never quite able to get his name on the trophy.”

Bryant, a 2015 graduate of Susquehannock High School, plays out of South Hills Golf Club.

It was far from easy, however. Both Elliott, playing out of Pine Ridge Golf Club, and Forjan, playing out of Royal Manchester, were near the top of their games over the weekend.

Elliott was disappointed that his strong play was derailed by his only three-putt of the tournament on the final playoff hole. Playing on the par-4 ninth, Elliott smacked his tee shot perfectly on the fairway before knocking his second shot onto the fringe.

“I just misread both of them,” Elliott said of his first two putts. “It was the same misread. I thought it goes down and into the corner, and I did the same thing on the second one as well.”

Bryant was expecting to go to a fourth playoff hole when Elliott prepared for his tying putt.

“I thought it was good,” Bryant said. “But it was unfortunate for him that it lipped out on him.”

Forjan, who was tied with Bryant after the first two playoff holes, drove his tee shot into the trees on the right side of the fairway. The York Catholic graduate and Rider University golfer then had to get back onto the fairway before he could approach the green.

Those bad breaks for Elliott and Forjan helped Bryant capture the much-coveted trophy.

“Andrew played solid today and Tim did, too,” Bryant said. “My hats off to them. They are great competitors and they played a solid weekend.”

Bryant and Elliott had matching rounds of 70 and 76, while Forjan had rounds of 71 and 75.

Quail Valley's Devin Peart (76-72—148) and 2018 Amateur champion Brett Berkheimer (73-75—148) tied for fourth. Royal Manchester's Bob Ruby (the 2007 Amateur champ) and Regents' Glen's Will Gekas tied for sixth at 149. Royal Manchester's Joshua Sheppard and Briarwood's Gregory Heller tied for eighth at 150. There was three-way tie for 10th at 151 among 2017 Amateur champion Raymond Sheedy, five-time Amateur champ T.J. Ostrom and Regents' Glen's Don Dimoff.

Kennedy cruises to women's crown: While Bryant was a first-time winner on the men’s side, the women’s draw was again dominated by Amy Kennedy, who also won the York County Senior Amateur at Royal Manchester last month.

Kennedy bested another former Susquehannock standout to make it back-to-back Amateur titles.

Kennedy had an eight-stroke lead over Kendel Abrams after Saturday before extending it by four more strokes to capture her second straight title with a 9-over 151. Abrams finished second at 21-over, 163 while Eastern York grad Alex Lowder and Jocelyn Abel tied for third with 25-over 167s.

Freshman phenom: Lane Krosse, who finished 29th overall on the men’s side, set a YCAGA record by making the cut at the Amateur with his 163 total.

Krosse, who will be a freshman this fall at Dallastown High School, became the youngest golfer to ever advance to Day 2 of the tournament at the age of 14. The men's tournament had a cut after the first day of action.

Surviving the heat: The scorching heat his weekend wasn’t just tough on the golfers. The conditions made things tough on the grounds crew at Bon Air, but YCAGA President Dave Bennett was more than pleased with how the course held up.

“I have to congratulate Bon Air’s new golf course superintendent, Doug Hall,” Bennett said. “Doug had the course in great condition for these two days.”

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.