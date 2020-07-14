Sideline Cancer, team with York County ties, loses in $1 million final after unlikely run

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Sideline Cancer's run in The Basketball Tournament came to an end on Tuesday night.

The team, which featured Kennard-Dale High and Millersville University graduate Charlie Parker as the head coach and Dallastown High graduate Four McGlynn as a player, lost in the tournament's championship game, 78-73, to the Golden Eagles.

It was nationally televised by ESPN.

The Golden Eagles, a group made up of Marquette University alumni, eliminated Sideline Cancer for the second consecutive season. The Golden Eagles finished as the runner-up in TBT 2019 after beating Sideline Cancer in the round of 16.

Sideline Cancer entered the event ranked No. 22 in a 24-team field and earned three wins over top-10 teams, before losing to the fourth-ranked Golden Eagles.

For the victory, the Golden Eagles earned the $1 million winner-take-all prize. Sideline Cancer's trip to the title game was its best finish in the event's seven-year history.

Sideline Cancer gets its name from the foundation created to raise awareness for the disease that claimed the life of a man close to team general manager Billy Clapper. Greg Griffith died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 50 in 2011.

Sideline Cancer, inspired by memory of Red Land star, to play in $1 million TBT final

In addition to raising awareness for pancreatic cancer, Sideline Cancer dedicated the tournament to their former teammate, Jermaine Marshall, a Red Land High graduate and former Penn State basketball player.

Marshall died in January 2019 of an unidentified heart condition in his home in France, where he was playing professionally.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.