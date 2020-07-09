Dallastown grad, now a Yale goalie, reflects on Ivy League decision to stop fall sports

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Wednesday, the Ivy League announced that fall sports won't be held in 2020.

There is still a chance that fall sports could compete in the spring of 2021.

Dallastown High grad Sydney Terroso is a senior goalie on Yale's field hockey team.

Sydney Terroso understood why the decision was made, but that doesn’t mean it still doesn't sting.

The Dallastown High School graduate learned Wednesday that her senior field hockey season at Yale University would not be held this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the goalie does get a chance to play her final season, it won’t happen until 2021.

The Ivy League on Wednesday announced that no fall sports will be played by its eight member schools, including Yale, before the end of the fall semester.

“My initial reaction was sadness,” Terroso wrote in an Instagram message. “I was sad for my team, but I was especially sad for my class. We have worked hard to build a strong team culture with high expectations and senior season is something we have been looking forward to. Between all the early lifts, conditioning, and meetings we were so excited to give it our all this one last time. “

The Ivy League said in its release that decisions about whether fall sports will be played next spring and the status of its winter and spring sports would be announced at a later time.

The conference's announcement marks the first major decision by a Division I league regarding NCAA sports for the upcoming academic year. In March, the Ivy League was the first D-I conference to cancel its spring sport seasons before the rest of the D-I leagues eventually did the same.

Terroso has been a member of All-Ivy League teams in each of her three seasons with the Bulldogs. She made first team All-Ivy as a freshman and second team All-Ivy the past two years.

It wasn’t surprising to Terroso that the tough choice was made by the Ivy League, with cases of COVID-19 rising in different areas across the county.

“The Ivy league made the difficult decision with safety as the top priority,” Terroso said. “My team and I have been training hard since March to prepare for a season, but it became clear over the past couple weeks that having a fall season while complying to state and university health regulations would be very difficult.”

In its release, the Ivy League said that practices and athletic training for student-athletes can be held if they are in accordance with university and state regulations. The conference added that fall sport athletes will not use a season of NCAA eligibility, whether or not they enroll in the fall.

Terroso said for now she will continue to train and hope for a chance to enjoy her final season playing the sport that has given her so much in the spring.

“Above all the feelings of frustration and sadness, I have an overwhelming feeling of gratitude,” Terroso said. “Field hockey has allowed me to attend the best university in the world. Playing field hockey at Yale has given me the opportunity to complete against some of the best athletes I’ve ever seen. I’ve been able to travel the U.S. and play with my teammates, who have also become my best friends. I wouldn’t want to play for any other team, or any other league.”

