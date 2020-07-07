Country Club of York's Amy Kennedy wins in seven-hole playoff to win area amateur event

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Amy Kennedy survived a seven-hole playoff recently to win the Women's Central Pennsylvania Golf Association Betty Fehl-Fegeley Amateur Tournament at Conestoga Country Club in Lancaster County.

Kennedy, from Country Club of York, finished regulation action with a 78, tied with Allison Long of Honeybrook Golf Club in Chester County. Kennedy then outlasted Long in the championship-flight gross playoff.

Kennedy is one of York County's most well-known golfers. She is the defending York County Women's Amateur champion and recently won the York County Women's Senior Amateur.

Out Door Country Club's Karen Traynham took first in the second-flight net division at 76.

On the same day at Conestoga, the WCPGA Erma Keyes Senior Championship was also held. Bon Air Country Club's Shirley Stake took first in the championship-flight net division at 78. Another Bon Air golfer, Pat Lowder, was second in the net division first flight at 81.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.