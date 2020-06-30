New aquatics director hired at Out Door Country Club

STAFF REPORT

George “Skip” Lehmann has joined the Out Door Country Club staff as the aquatics director.

Lehmann is in charge of managing all aspects of the club’s pool and swim programs. Lehmann is a certified pool operator, certified American Red Cross instructor/trainer and a member of the American Swim Coaches Association, Level III.

Lehmann, a Connecticut native, spent 36 years as the aquatics director and head swim coach at Greenwich Country Club. He led the GCC Gators swim team to national prominence and his team was consistently recognized as one of the premier programs in the state. He also served as aquatics director and head swim coach at The Westmoor Club on Nantucket, Massachusetts.

During the offseason, the York resident is president and chief operating officer of CPR Now-The First Response Team, and president of “Skip” Lehmann & Associates, an aquatics management and sales consultants firm.

Out Door Country Club recently received new ownership and management. Links Asset Trust now manages the club.