Central York High School graduate finishes tied for second at state junior golf event

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Central York High School graduate Carson Bacha fell one shot short of adding another major piece of golf hardware to his trophy case.

The Out Door Country Club player finished tied for second place on Tuesday at the Pennsylvania Golf Association Junior Boys' Championship at the Hershey Country Club East Course.

Carlisle Country Club's John Peters won the two-day event with 2-under-par 140 total on the par-71 layout on rounds of 73 and 67.

Bacha was tied for the first-round lead after an opening 69, bad faded a bit in the second round, shooting a 72, including two back-nine bogeys that proved pivotal. The Auburn University player tied for second with Oakmont Country Club's Rocco Salvitti, who had identical rounds of 69 and 72.

Bacha was aiming for second title in the event after winning the state junior amateur crown in 2018.

Bacha, Peters and Salvitti were also high school rivals. Bacha won the 2019 PIAA Class 3-A state boys' crown, while Peters, playing for Carlisle High School, tied for third. Salvitti, playing for Pittsburgh Central Catholic, was seventh at the state prep event.

After the COVID-19 pandemic had shut down the 2020 spring junior golf season, Bacha started his spring/summer season in early June at the Maridoe Junior Invitational in Texas, an event featuring some of the best junior golfers in the nation. Bacha tied for 28th in that event with a 17-over 233 total on rounds of 74, 81 and 78. One of the other players tied with Bacha in the Texas event was John Daly II, the son of two-time major champion John Daly. There were 59 players in the field.

In this week's state junior amateur event at Hershey, Hanover Country Club's Karl Frisk finished tied for 13th at 149, on rounds of 76 and 73. Briarwood Golf Club's Trevor Snyder and Cool Creek Golf Club's Caden Blanchette tied for 84th at 164. Snyder had rounds of 86 and 78, while Blanchette had rounds of 79 and 85. There were 119 players in the field.

The Pennsylvania Golf Association Junior Girls' Championship was held at Lebanon Country Club on Monday and Tuesday. Megan Ming of Jericho National Golf Club won the event with a 6-under-138 total on rounds of 68 and 70. She won the title by three shots over Jennifer Cleary of Applecross Country Club.

Country Club of York's Makensy Knaub tied for 31st at 167 after rounds of 84 and 83. There were 53 players in the field.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.