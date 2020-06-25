Dillsburg Driver Anthony Macri races around Port Royal Speedway on June 14. Macri has won three consecutive sprint car races at the track after Wednesday night's victory. (Photo: Courtesy of Jesse Carberry)

It might be time to rename Port Royal Speedway after Anthony Macri.

The Dillsburg driver made it three consecutive sprint car victories at the track with a win on Wednesday night, in a dominant performance against a field that featured a pair of notable names.

Macri started from pole position and led every one of the 30 laps in the event en route to the triumph. He earned a $6,000 prize for winning the Keith Kauffman Classic, his first win in an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions contest.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Macri told allstarsprint.com after the race. “We threw some stuff at (the car) for the dash and we weren’t even sure it was going to work, but clearly it showed that it worked in the dash. So all we did was add some fuel and let her eat in the feature.”

Coming in second, nearly four seconds behind Macri was former NASCAR driver Kyle Larson. Danny Dietrich finished third, with Aaron Reutzel and Mike Wagner rounding out the top five.

Dylan Cisney won the hard charger award after he raced from 16th to a No. 7 finish. Freddie Rahmer finished 10th and Logan Wagner finished 12th, both ahead of NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and owner of the all-star circuit, Tony Stewart, who came in at No. 14. Kyle Reinhardt finished at No. 19 and Brock Zearfoss came in 22nd.

In the Late Model race, Gregg Satterlee got the win followed by Ross Robinson, York's Rick Eckert, Jeff Rine and Colton Flinner to finish out the top five. Andy Haus, Nick Dickson, Bryan Bernheisel, Gary Stuhler and York Haven's Jason Covert closed out the top 10.

