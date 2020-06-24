CLOSE As golf courses across the state are allowed to reopen, golfers head out to enjoy the sport on Friday at Briarwood Golf Club. York Dispatch

The new owners of Out Door Country Club have found the man to lead the effort to reinvigorate the facility.

Tim Leigh was appointed as the club's new director of golf on Wednesday. Leigh joins Out Door Country Club after serving as senior assistant golf professional at Union League National in Cape May, New Jersey. He was previously the first assistant golf professional at The Bedens Brook Club in New Jersey.

Tim Leigh was named the new director of golf at Out Door Country Club on Wednesday. (Photo: Courtesy of Out Door Country Club)

In early March, the club was sold and the new ownership/management group has launched a long-term strategic plan to reinvigorate the club, which has been at its current location in Manchester Township since the late 1950s. In addition to the golf course and clubhouse, the club also features a pool and tennis courts, as well as restaurant/banquet/wedding facilities.

A group of 60 Out Door members formed the Out Door Equity Group, led by Bob Davis and Jerry Watson, to purchase the club. Links Asset Trust, a private investment group, has entered into a long-term lease agreement to operate the club. The 60 members own the land and facilities, while the club is licensed to and leased by Links Asset Trust. The sale price was not disclosed.

Leigh graduated from The Golf Academy of America in 2010 and received a bachelor's degree in mass media communications from Rhode Island College, where he was a member of the men's golf team. Leigh played in three NCAA Division III National Championships, was named the conference's player of the year and won three individual titles.

—Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.