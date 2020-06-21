Story Highlights The York County Amateur Golf Association opened its 2020 season on Saturday.

John Lowder took the men's overall crown in the York County Senior Amateur.

Amy Kennedy took the overall women's title in the York County Senior Amateur.

Buy Photo Amy Kennedy, seen here in a file photo, won the York County Amateur Golf Association Women's Senior title on Saturday at Royal Manchester Golf Links. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

John Lowder and Amy Kennedy captured titles on Saturday during the first event of the delayed 2020 York County Amateur Golf Association season.

Lowder won the men's division and Kennedy took the women's title at the York County Senior Amateur at Royal Manchester Golf Links. The YCAGA season had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the first time the YCAGA crowned a women's champion at its senior tournament, which is reserved for players 50 and older.

Lowder, playing out of Cool Creek, finished with a 1-under-par 71, to finish one shot ahead of Regents' Glen's Chris Mescan and Don Dimoff and Royal Manchester's Bob Ruby for the overall crown. Jim Doyle was alone in fifth at 73. Lowder also won the overall net crown at 69, followed by Doyle at 70.

Kennedy, playing out of Country Club of York, shot a 2-under 70 to finish eight shots ahead of Hanover Country Club's Louise Gebhart for the overall women's crown.

Out Door Country Club's Robert Topper won the men's super-senior gross title with a 72, followed by The Bridges' Bill Haverstick at 81. The super-senior event was for players 65 and older. Topper also topped the super-senior net standings with a 67, followed by Briarwood's Steve Lentz at 74.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Regents' Glen's Scott Knouse won the 60-64 men's gross crown at 73, followed by Bon Air Country Club's Tim McCabe at 74. McCabe and Regents' Glen's Matthew Smith tied for the net crown at 70.

OTHER LOCAL

GOLF NOTES

York County teams second in Betsy King event: A pair of York County teams finished second their respective flights in the Women's Central Penn Golf Association Betsy King Better Ball Tournament at Frosty Valley.

Out Door Country Club's Kerri Bacha and Range End Golf Club's Jocelyn Abel took second net in the championship flight at 73, behind Frosty Valley's Valerie Andreychik and Heidleberg Country Club's Shappy Irwin at 69.

In the first flight, Out Door's Melissa Beaverson and Karen Traynham finished second net at 71, behind the Lykens Valley team of Sherry Conway and Cindy Southard at 67.

York youngster wins on Philly junior tour: York's Lawson Leeper shot an 8-over-par 43 recently to win a Philadelphia Junior Tour 12-and-under event at Phoenixville Country Club, besting a field of 34 players.

Leeper played his last eight holes in 5-over par. He won the tournament by one shot.

Yorker has ace at Briarwood East: York's Michael Hinchcliff had a hole-in-one last week at Briarwood East Golf Club.

He used a 9-iron to ace the 155-yard eighth hole. It was witnessed by Tim Thoman, Sam Berryman and Troy Jesko.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.