Logo deer (Photo: submitted)

Hunting licenses for the 2020-21 season will go on sale Monday in Pennsylvania.

General hunting and furtaker licenses will remain $20.90 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.90 for non-residents.

For residents 65 years and older, one-year licenses are $13.90, while a lifetime license costs $51.90. Resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses for $101.90 that affords them hunting and furtaking privileges.

Seniors still would need to purchase bear licenses to pursue them and obtain permits to harvest bobcats, fishers or river otters. Hunters who acquired their senior lifetime licenses after May 13, 2017, also are required to obtain an annual pheasant permit to hunt or harvest pheasants.

Big-game hunting will be held on the following dates: Sunday, Nov. 15, archery deer hunting; Sunday, Nov. 22, bear hunting; and Sunday, Nov. 29, deer hunting during regular firearms season.

Pennsylvania residents who purchase a 2020-21 hunting license are eligible to apply for an antlerless deer license July 13. Nonresidents can apply July 20.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

