PeoplesBank Park is set to play host to the Class of 2020 Baseball and Softball Invitationals this summer. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YORK REVOLUTION)

Major League Baseball players and owners haven’t been able to reach an agreement to get back on the field.

The York Revolution’s season and the Atlantic League schedule have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, however, local fans can look forward to the inaugural fast-pitch United Wiffle Ball National Championship at the Revolution’s home stadium.

That tournament, announced Tuesday, is scheduled for Oct. 24 at PeoplesBank Park, after the Atlantic League postseason, according to a release.

If the Atlantic League season is canceled, the Wiffle Ball tournament likely will be moved to Oct. 10, organizers said.

A final decision on the date will be made no later than July 15.

Organizers said the exact format won’t be announced until after registration closes, but the event will consist of teams of three to five persons with a cash prize. The entry fee is $300 per team, or $250 if paid before Aug. 1.

Social distancing still figures to be a factor in the tournament four months from now.

“At this time, players should expect to adhere to the basic social distancing and hygiene protocols that have been recommended to fight against infection, including keeping a safe distance from others and regularly sanitizing hands and equipment," organizers said in a statement.

“As the event draws closer, additional safety guidance might be provided. In the unfortunate situation that the event is canceled due to health concerns, full refunds will be available."

