Buy Photo Evan Twyman tees off during a York County Junior Golf Association tournament at Grandview West Golf Course Monday, June 15, 2020. The South Western High School golfer took first place with a score of 76. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York County Junior Golf Association finally got its 2020 season started on Monday.

South Western's Evan Twyman came out of the gate strongly, firing a 6-over-par 76 to capture the Boys' 15-18 Blue Division by five shots at Briarwood West. Zachary Wilcox and Trevor Snyder each shot 81s, while Athen Sachar and Nicholas Fowler followed with 83s.

The best score of the day actually belonged to Samuel Elsen, who topped the Boys' 15-18 White Division with a 75. Colin Vineberg was second at 76, while Joshua Behles was third at 77. Caden Blanchette was fourth at 79, while Ryan Thomas fired an 80.

The Blue Division competitors play from longer tees than their White Division counterparts.

Lillian McNally led the Girls' 18-and-Under Division with a 79. Taylor Hicks was second at 95 and Paige Damon was third at 101.

In the Green 14-and-Under Division, Alexander Beckley was first at 82, followed by Noah Shultz (83) and Elliott Evans (87).

In the Nine-Hole Division, Andrew Ekstrom was first at 44, followed by Joey Gratalo at 45 and Ashton McMyne at 46.

The YCJGA's 2020 season was supposed to start at the beginning of this month, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season has now been shortened to three events this summer, starting with Monday's event at Briarwood West. Originally, seven YCJGA tournaments were scheduled.

Additionally, there will not be a season-long points race this summer in the YCJGA, nor will there be a George Barton Match Play Championship.

The other YCJGA events scheduled for this season include July 20 at Briarwood East and Aug. 3 at Out Door Country Club.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.