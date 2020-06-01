One of the new tee boxes at Honey Run Golf Club is shown above. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF HONEY RUN GOLF CLUB)

Honey Run Golf Club hopes new tees will lead to an improved playing experience for its customers.

Honey Run, operating under the auspices of Ron Jaworski Golf, underwent a tee-box renovation this past winter. Ron Jaworski is a former quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Owner Ken Kochenour announced that the new tees were unveiled for play beginning May 31.

“We place a great deal of importance on Honey Run being playable for golfers of all skill levels and ages,” Jaworski said in a news release. “The new tee options will allow our golfers to play the course from as short as 4,500 yards to nearly 7,000 yards. So the highly skilled players and long hitters will be challenged, while less advanced players and youngsters will have options that will better fit their games.”

Honey Run is also removing the traditional labels placed on tees, such as red tees for women, gold tees for seniors, white tees for men and blue tees for championship players.

At Honey Run, the tees will now be labeled I-V in Roman numerals and will not have a specific color associated with them. The I tee will be the longest distance and the V tee will be the shortest.

Earth is moved while building some of the new tee boxes at Honey Run Golf Club. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF HONEY RUN GOLF CLUB)

According to Honey Run, the recommended tees based on players’ average driving distance is:

►I—280 yards or more.

►II—250- 275 yards.

►III—225-250 yards.

►IV—180-225 yards.

►V—175 yards or less.

Depending on the set of tees a player chooses, Honey Run will now be both the longest and shortest golf course in York County.

Honey Run uses a dynamic pricing model, with 18-hole greens fees with a cart ranging from $25 to $75, depending on the day and the time.

Honey Run, built in 1971, has previously hosted Nike Tour and Futures Tour professional events.

Ron Jaworski Golf owns and operates seven daily-fee golf clubs in south New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

