Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, senior athletes from central Pennsylvania may still have an opportunity to enjoy some competition and exercise later this year.

A senior sports event is now scheduled for Lancaster in October.

Keystone State Games, Inc. has announced that it has partnered with the Keystone Athletics, Recreation and Esports Community initiative for the Pennsylvania Senior Sports Festival & Health/Fitness Expo.

According to a news release, Keystone Games officials are hoping to use this event as an opportunity to introduce esports and games to senior athletes, as well as offering a variety of traditional sports offered at the Pennsylvania Senior Games and National Senior Games.

The Keystone State Games and the Pennsylvania Senior Games were originally scheduled to be held in Luzerne County from July 22 through Aug. 2. Both events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both events move around the state periodically and both have been held in York County in the past. Numerous York County residents typically compete in the events.

The new event is Lancaster aims to introduce fitness and sports activities through the K.A.R.E.S. Community social media platform on Facebook.

The K.A.R.E.S. Community is a national online network of members of all ages that communicate and participate with one another in a variety of social and recreational activities. The mission of K.A.R.E.S. is to help individuals, especially seniors, stay connected while combating isolation during times of social distancing.

The K.A.R.E.S. Community’s focus is on the whole individual’s wellness — physical, mental, emotional and social. Members will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities online, as well as in person, once social-distancing guidelines are eased.

