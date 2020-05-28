US Lacrosse logo (Photo: US Lacrosse logo)

Three York County organizations have received equipment grants totaling more than $13,000 in retail value from US Lacrosse.

In all, the organization awarded 23 grants worth $66,774 to Pennsylvania-based organizations.

The largest local grant of $10,125 went to the Warrior Lacrosse Club. The Northern York Lacrosse Club got a grant of $2,340. The final grant, for $690, went to the Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy.

The popularity of local lacrosse has grown markedly in recent years. Fourteen of the 23 York-Adams League schools now offer lacrosse. None of those schools had varsity lacrosse programs just 12 years ago.

In total, US Lacrosse awarded 869 grants totaling $2.38 million to support efforts to grow the game at the community level during its 2019-20 grant cycle that ended in mid-March. The grants were awarded to organizations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Funding for the grants was made possible through the support of US Lacrosse members, corporate partners and philanthropic donors. US Lacrosse has invested more than $275 million into the sport’s national development since its founding in 1998.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.