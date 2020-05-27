Gov. Tom Wolf (Photo: AP file photo)

HARRISBURG — Professional sports can resume in Pennsylvania where the governor’s stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus is no longer in force, but without spectators, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Wednesday.

Those teams and competitors will be allowed to practice or play in counties where Wolf’s yellow or green designation applies in his stoplight-colored three-phase reopening plan.

To resume, a team or a league must develop a coronavirus safety plan that has been approved by Wolf’s state Department of Health and it must include testing or screening and monitoring of all “on-venue” players and personnel, the administration said.

Fans or spectators cannot be permitted inside or outside the sporting venue property, the administration said.

Wolf is allowing overnight camps and organized youth sports to begin or resume in areas where the green phase is in effect, and is asking that federal guidance be followed to prevent transmission of the virus. Those guidelines do not explicitly bar spectators.

Starting Friday, Wolf is moving eight more counties – Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill – to the yellow phase and 18 mostly rural counties, including the home of Penn State’s main campus in Centre County, to the green phase.

On June 5, Wolf is moving the remaining “red” counties – Philadelphia, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton – to yellow.