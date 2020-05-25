CLOSE West York Bulldogs cheerleaders amp up the crowd on Friday, September 8 at the West York @ Dallastown High game.

Competitive spirit, which became a PIAA sport eight years ago, will see some changes next season.

The PIAA board approved a new formula for grouping teams that measures both school enrollment and squad size. As a result, there will be five state champions crowned next winter rather than four.

The new formula separates PIAA teams into two enrollment classifications: Class 3-A and 2-A. Each classification will be divided into two divisions: one for small squads (one to 15 members) and one for large squads (16 or more).

The PIAA also has one co-ed division for all teams with at least one boy.

In previous years, PIAA competitive spirit teams weren’t separated by enrollment, only squad size. The large varsity division included teams with 21 or more members, medium varsity had 20 to 16 and small varsity had 15 or fewer, along with a co-ed division.