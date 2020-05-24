CLOSE State Rep. Mike Jones (R-York Township) is joined by restaurant owners discuss safe business practices to be put into place for dine-in service during a demonstration at The Paddock on Market in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. York Dispatch

Gov. Tom Wolf (Photo: AP file photo)

In a frequently-asked-questions news release issued Friday, the Department of Health made clear organized team sports cannot return until a county reaches the green phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced changes in policy regarding opening summer camps, allowing those that provide child care and recreational activities to operate without waivers in counties that reach yellow or green.

The FAQ released by the state included a section on organized team sports, which reaffirmed they cannot return until a county is in the green phase.

“Organized sports are only permitted in counties in the green phase of the Governor’s phased reopening plan,” the FAQ read. “Organized team sports and events are defined as physical activity directed by adult or youth leaders that involves rules and formal practice and competition. This includes school and club sports as well as youth and adult formal activities. Physical activity conducted as part of summer programming is allowed. Activities and games with little or no physical contact are recommended. Professional sports are not included in the scope of this FAQ.”

York County moved from red to yellow Friday. More than half the state is in yellow.

Wolf said Wednesday he planned to release guidelines for amateur and professional sports to return in the coming days, but those were not released Friday.

The PIAA and District 3 held meetings this week and briefly updated its members and the viewing media on Zoom conference calls they are still in a wait-and-see approach in regards to the return of high school sports for the fall.