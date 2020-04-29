Story Highlights Logan Schuchart won the World of Outlaws iRacing event on Tuesday.

Schuchart competed from the Outlaws' facility on CBS Sports Network.

The World of Outlaws will race in Iowa on May 8 and May 15 without fans.

Logan Schuchart competes in a World of Outlaws sprint car iRacing event broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Schuchart won the event while racing from the World Of Outlaws' headquarters in North Carolina. (Photo: Courtesy of Shark Racing)

It might not be the real thing yet, but Logan Schuchart is happy to be back in victory lane.

The Hanover native captured his first iRacing win in Tuesday’s World of Outlaws Sprint Car iRacing Invitational at the virtual Eldora Speedway, a track that Schuchart has won at twice in his real car.

The knowledge of the speedway and what it takes to finish first helped Schuchart grab the win, and a $1,000 first-place check, against a number of elite drivers, such as NASCAR’s William Byron, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon. Kevin Swindell was second in the race and Bill Balog was third. Schuchart's uncle, Jacob Allen, was 10th. New Freedom's Robbie Kendall was 20th.

“Eldora is one of my favorite tracks in real life and in iRacing, so I was looking forward to that one either way,” Schuchart said. “It was great. We were able to kind of run the same line we have in real life at certain times and it paid off.”

As seen on TV: Schuchart’s iRacing setup has improved since he began at a desk in his home in recent weeks. He built his own simulated racing set out of a car that has a special meaning to him, but Tuesday’s event allowed him to try out an elite virtual racing rig. Schuchart headed down to the World of Outlaws headquarters in North Carolina and ran the race on camera, with the event being broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

"Pandemonium at the front of the building as Logan Schuchart comes back after that late model debut." Logan Schuchart is The World of Outlaws: iRacing Shootout Winner. 🏁@LSchuchart1spic.twitter.com/rQ9i3ug0gJ — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) April 29, 2020

“It was cool to be down in Charlotte and be with the World of Outlaws,” Schuchart said. “I had never been to their headquarters there and it was cool to hang out with them for a little bit and see what they have going on.”

Return to racing: While Schuchart was happy about the virtual victory, an announcement on Tuesday by the World of Outlaws had him even more excited. In a release, the organization announced it will hold real live races, without fans, on May 8 and May 15 in Iowa. The sprint series will run at the world-famous Knoxville Raceway on May 8, while a late-model event will be held on May 15 at Boone Speedway.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

“We’re pumped. That’s what we have been waiting on for two months,” Schuchart said. “It’s cool that iRacing stepped up and filled that hole to give everybody some type of racing to look forward to every week, but we’re racers. We’re ready to go. I’m ready to get back in a real car for sure.”

🌞 Good morning, dirt fans. What an exciting day yesterday. A great show on @CBSSportsNet with @LSchuchart1s taking the virtual checkers at @EldoraSpeedway... and a #RETURNtoRACING at @knoxvilleraces May 8!



Give us a shoutout and let us know how you're holding up. #DIRTTogetherpic.twitter.com/AYandkl816 — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) April 29, 2020

The event is invitation only and all full-time World of Outlaws drivers are expected to participate. Both races will feature a 48-car field and will be full-purse, $10,000-to-win races and are expected to award points that count toward the 2020 standings.

While he is excited to get back into his car and run a real race, Schuchart said it’s hard to envision the event feeling like a normal race without the fans there.

“I don’t think it’s going to feel like a real race,” Schuchart said. “Not having fans at the race track is going to be really weird. It’s probably going to feel like we’re going out for a practice session. It’s definitely going to have a way different feel to it.”

Back on track: Nevertheless, Schuchart is counting down the days until May 8 and knows that once the race begins, it won’t matter who’s there besides the cars on the track.

“Once you get in a car and put your helmet on and take off, it’s a race just like any other time and you’re focused on that one goal and that’s to try and win the race,” Schuchart said. “It’s the same mindset as it would be when we were in Volusia (Florida) a few months ago. We’re going out to try and win the race and that’s what we hope to do.”

The World of Outlaws did not announce plans for any other events in May and will broadcast iRacing events on CBS Sports Network on May 5 and May 12. The May 8 and May 15 races in Iowa will be broadcast on DIRTVision.

“We don’t know when our next race is going to be after Knoxville, but we’re glad we have one, so we’re really looking forward to it,” Schuchart said.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.