CLOSE Former West York athlete and Florida sophomore Trinity Thomas gave her local fans a performance to remember Saturday at Penn State. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Trinity Thomas was named SEC Gymnast of the Year.

Thomas was SEC Gymnast of the Week eight times during the season.

Thomas is the first Florida Gator to win the award since 2017.

Trinity Thomas' sophomore season may have been cut short, but her list of awards continues to get longer.

The former West York High School athlete and University of Florida sophomore was named Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Year on Tuesday.

Buy Photo Florida's Trinity Thomas, a former West York athlete, following a gymnastics meet at Penn State in State College, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Thomas' long list of accomplishments this season include: a finalist for the 2020 Honda Award, given to the NCAA's top gymnast; claiming eight SEC Gymnast of the Week honors, the most in a season in the award's 21-year history; and being the only gymnast in the NCAA with a perfect 10.0 score in three different events.

The standout sophomore finished the season ranked No. 1 in floor exercise, No. 2 in all-around, tied for second in the balance beam and tied for fourth in the uneven bars. Her perfect 10.0 scores came on the floor routine, uneven bars and balance beam.

Thomas also received the maximum of five All-America honors and was one of three gymnasts in the NCAA to achieve that feat. She was a first-team member in all-around, uneven bars, floor routine and balance beam and earned a second-team spot for vault.

In addition to Thomas' award, Florida's coach Jenny Rowland also received SEC Coach of the Year. When the NCAA season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Gators were undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Thomas becomes the fifth Gator to be named SEC Gymnast of the Year and first since 2017. She also was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

One award that eluded Thomas was the Honda Award for the nation's best college gymnast. She was one of four finalists, but the award went to UCLA's Kyla Ross.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.