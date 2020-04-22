Tom Bradley (Photo: AP FILE PHOTO)

Two men with Penn State football ties and a former central Pennsylvania football standout are among the individuals selected for induction into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Tom Bradley, a former assistant coach and player with the Nittany Lions, is in the 2020 class, along with former PSU fullback Brian Milne. Also selected was Marques Colston, who played for Susquehanna Township near Harrisburg.

Bradley spent more than three decades as an assistant coach at Penn State under Joe Paterno and served as PSU's interim head coach in 2011 after Paterno was fired in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal. He was named the Associated Press college defensive coordinator of the year in 2005. He was a PSU defensive back from 1975-78. He is currently a defensive backs coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Milne was a former state champion in the shot put and discus at Fort LeBoeuf High School near Erie. He went on to play fullback at Penn State and then in the NFL. He also won an NCAA discus championship at Penn State. While at PSU, Milne shared the fullback spot with Eastern York High School graduate Jon Witman. They were key members of PSU's 12-0 team in 1994.

Colston, after excelling at both Susquehanna Twp. and Hofstra, became the all-time receptions leader in New Orleans Saints history. He finished his NFL career with 711 receptions for 9,759 yards and 72 touchdowns. He played from 2006 through 2015.

The 58th annual banquet and induction ceremony for the new state hall of famers is set for Nov. 14 at the Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square.

Following are the other 2020 inductees:

Jim Render: Render coached 49 seasons of high school football in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. He was Upper St. Clair’s coach from 1979-2018 and when he retired, his record of 406-141-6 placed him 25th in the country for most wins by a high school coach.

R.J. Umberger: The former Plum High School student played more than a decade in the NHL. Umberger played 11 seasons in the NHL (2005-16) with Philadelphia and Columbus. He had 25 goals and 57 points in the 2010-11 season with Columbus.

Meredith Alexis: A former all-state basketball and volleyball player at Bishop Hoban High School in Wilkes-Barre, Alexis went on to a highly successful career at James Madison.

Mary Ellen Boyle Jutca: Outstanding basketball player at Immaculate Conception, a small school in Washington that is now closed. Boylan Jutca went on to become a two-sport athlete (basketball and tennis) at Villanova. Was first female athlete inducted into Villanova Sports Hall of Fame.

John Rienstra: Played at Academy of New Church High School near Philadelphia and was a first-round draft pick of the Steelers in 1986.

Tim Ruddy: A standout football lineman at Dunmore in eastern Pennsylvana, Ruddy went on to play at Notre Dame and was later a Pro Bowl player with the Miami Dolphins.

Betty Mullen Brey: Was an Olympic swimmer (1956 Games) who also won NCAA and Pan Am Games championships. Her son is Mike Brey, the Notre Dame men’s basketball coach.

Lash Nesser: Legendary former boys' basketball coach at Uniontown St. John’s and Uniontown High School. Still fourth on the WPIAL all-time list for wins with a record of 680-297.

Joe Solomon: A WPIAL, PIAA and NCAA wrestling champion, Solomon is a Canonsburg High graduate who went on to big success at Pitt. He also officiated five NCAA wrestling championship tournaments.

Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS) contributed to this report.