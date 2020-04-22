Story Highlights Robbie Kendall won Tuesday's World of Outlaws Sprint Car iRacing Invitational.

Robbie Kendall races during the virtual running of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car iRacing Invitational at Williams Grove Speedway. Kendall won the event held on Tuesday and the $1,000 prize. (Photo: JZ iRacing Photography)

A lot of people have passed the time during the coronavirus quarantine by playing video games.

Robbie Kendall, however, has turned virtual racing into real money in his pocket.

The New Freedom resident, who races at all the major dirt-track venues in central Pennsylvania, picked up his first simulated racing victory on Tuesday during a virtual race at Williams Grove Speedway during a World of Outlaws Sprint Car iRacing Invitational event.

“I’m happy to get the win for the PA Posse and defend the home turf,” Kendall said in a news release from the World of Outlaws. “I’m glad for that.”

The win netted Kendall a $1,000 prize and came after he fell just short of finding himself in virtual victory lane in the six previous races. Kendall led three laps during the previous events, including a second-place finish in the first virtual race held by World of Outlaws.

Kendall was in second place for most of Tuesday's race behind World of Outlaws driver Logan Seavey, before making a move to take the lead. For the final 15 laps of the 35-lap race, Kendall held off Seavey, DIRTcar UMP Modified driver Mike McKinney and Hanover native and World of Outlaws driver Logan Schuchart for the win.

In Tuesday’s race, Schuchart finished fourth, while another Hanover driver, Troy Wagaman, was fifth.

During the iRacing invitational events in the past month, NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, William Byron and Chase Briscoe and former NASCAR driver Kyle Larson have competed, along with various World of Outlaws drivers.

Kendall will continue his relationship with World of Outlaws when real racing resumes at the Pennsylvania tracks and plans to run the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway and Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway.

“Keeps your head in the game,” Kendall said about virtual racing in the news release. “It’s competitive. I like it. I’ve been having a lot of fun. The guys on there are pretty good. Keeps you on your toes. It’s been a blast so far.”

The next World of Outlaws iRacing event is 7 p.m. Sunday, when the drivers will take on the virtual Eldora Speedway on DIRTvision.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.