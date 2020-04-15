Anthony Fauci (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP)

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infections disease expert, offered a path forward for live sports to return during the summer and the fall, even as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci said during an interview with Snapchat’s Peter Hamby as part of an interview series on the platform’s Good Luck America. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels, wherever you want to play. Keep them very well surveilled … but have them tested every week. Make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out.”

MLB possibilities: Fauci’s comments come as Major League Baseball is reportedly considering different plans on how it could begin its 2020 season.

One plan would realign the league and allow all 30 teams to play games at their spring training sites, which would minimize travel and presumably lower the risk of transmitting the virus. Another plan would have teams play the season in nearly a dozen ballparks in the Phoenix area while remaining isolated. On Tuesday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said the state would be willing to host teams if conditions allow.

In both scenarios, no fans would be permitted in the stadiums to watch the games, which Fauci said would be necessary to limit the spread of the virus. Large gatherings are banned in most states, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people avoid group gatherings.

“People say, ‘You can’t play without spectators.’ Well, I think you probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game,” Fauci said.

Many fans would likely be hesitant to attend games: It doesn’t seem like fans are ready to brave crowded stadiums, even if rules were relaxed.

According to a recent poll by Seton Hall University’s Stillman School of Business, 61% of sports fans and 72% of all respondents said they wouldn’t attend a sporting event until a coronavirus vaccine has been developed. That likely won’t happen until next year at the earliest.

NFL's situation: The NFL is proceeding as if the season will be played as scheduled, though offseason training will be completely virtual and the NFL draft will be completely remote. Dr. Allan Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, said last week that widespread testing would need to be available before the NFL could contemplate reopening.

“As long as we’re still in a place where when a single individual tests positive for the virus that you have to quarantine every single person who was in contact with them in any shape, form or fashion, then I don’t think you can begin to think about reopening a team sport,” Sills said. “Because we’re going to have positive cases for a very long time.”

Commissioners to advise Trump: President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that leading sports figures — including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred — will be part of a panel that advises the government on how to reopen the country. Fauci, a diehard baseball fan, is among those hoping it can be sooner rather than later.

“We have the world champion Washington Nationals. I want to see them play again,” Fauci said.